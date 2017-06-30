New Zealanda s a secreta island overcomes weather damage
Planting programme is in the process of re-opening thanks to support of Motutapu Restoration Trust volunteers, the Department of Conservation and new sponsor Dole Tucked away behind Auckland landmark Rangitoto, 1509 hectare Motutapu is the site of one of New Zealand's largest ecological restoration projects. The island's 100 hectares of native forest, planted by Motutapu Restoration Trust volunteers over the last twenty four years, is home to growing populations of some of the country's rarest native species.
