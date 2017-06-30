New Zealand universities ranked among...

New Zealand universities ranked among the best in the Asia-Pacific region

Each of New Zealand's eight universities have made Times Higher Education's list of the top 200 in the Asia-Pacific region. The Times Higher Education has released its first Asia-Pacific University Ranking , analysing universities throughout 38 nations in East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

