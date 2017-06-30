New Zealand Parliament apologizes for...

New Zealand Parliament apologizes for homosexuality convictions

7 hrs ago

The country's House of Representatives stated [Twitter account] that it apologizes "to those homosexual New Zealanders who were convicted for consensual adult activity, and recognize[s] the tremendous hurt and suffering those men and their families have gone through, and the continued effects the convictions have had on them." Lawmakers also unanimously approved the first stage of a bill [materials] that "provides an expungement scheme for convictions for a historical homosexual offense if the conduct constituting the offense, if engaged in when the application for expungement was made, would not constitute an offense under the laws of New Zealand."

Chicago, IL

