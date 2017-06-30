New Zealand Opera brings interactive workshop to south Auckland students
It's a busy afternoon at south Auckland's Manurewa High School and New Zealand Opera has come for a visit. For some of them it's their first taste of opera, and will leave the class more versed in the art as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Just Think
|4
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC