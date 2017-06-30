New Zealand opens FTA talks with Sout...

New Zealand opens FTA talks with South America

Read more: Food Technology

New Zealand has launched talks with four South American countries and red meat exporters to create a free trade agreement in the wake of Donald Trump's Trans-Pacific Partnership exit. Trade Minister Todd McClay has fired the starter pistol on talks with Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru as New Zealand guns ahead to enshrine 90% of commodity exports in FTAs by 2030.

Chicago, IL

