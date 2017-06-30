New Zealand memorial museum to open in Le Quesnoy, France
The former Gendarmerie in the town of Le Quesnoy, France, where there are plans to develop a New Zealand war memorial museum. More than 12,000 New Zealand soldiers died on the Western Front in World War I - 90 of those during the liberation of Le Quesnoy.
