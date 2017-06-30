New Zealand memorial museum to open i...

New Zealand memorial museum to open in Le Quesnoy, France

12 hrs ago

The former Gendarmerie in the town of Le Quesnoy, France, where there are plans to develop a New Zealand war memorial museum. More than 12,000 New Zealand soldiers died on the Western Front in World War I - 90 of those during the liberation of Le Quesnoy.

Chicago, IL

