Murder accused Karen De Luna cuts ties with police
A babysitter who left New Zealand before she was charged with a toddler's murder has severed contact with police and her whereabouts are a mystery. Detectives are liaising with Interpol about the case, but acknowledge the chances of getting any assistance from the Philippines, where Karen Nenite De Luna may be living, will be "very difficult".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|20 hr
|Wondering
|20
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
