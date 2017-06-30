Murder accused Karen De Luna cuts tie...

Murder accused Karen De Luna cuts ties with police

14 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

A babysitter who left New Zealand before she was charged with a toddler's murder has severed contact with police and her whereabouts are a mystery. Detectives are liaising with Interpol about the case, but acknowledge the chances of getting any assistance from the Philippines, where Karen Nenite De Luna may be living, will be "very difficult".

Chicago, IL

