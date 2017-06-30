Kiwis invited to design badge for new...

Kiwis invited to design badge for new Navy ship

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

New Zealanders are being invited to submit a badge design for the Royal New Zealand Navy's newest and largest-ever ship, HMNZS Aotearoa. "This is a unique opportunity for all New Zealanders to play a part in how their ship will be presented to the world, " Minister of Defence Mark Mitchell says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Thu Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,792 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC