Indian origin woman held in New Zealand for sausage smuggling

Goa pork sausages, gifted by her Mumbai-based brother, land Maria Lobo in hot soup when she sneaks them into Auckland undeclared The love of choriz landed a woman of Indian origin, now residing in Porirua, New Zealand, in serious trouble. On Friday, Maria Benevita Suvira Lobo, 59, was fined 200 hours of community service by the Wellington District Court judge Peter Butler for attempting to smuggle three Goa pork sausages into the country.

