'Humble' father killed in beachside t...

'Humble' father killed in beachside train smash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Arch Delahunty had been with the former BOP Catchment Commission back in the 1970s and returned to work with the regional council in the eastern Bay of Plenty about 12 years ago. As the flags flew at half mast outside, Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff took a minute and remembered a "legendary good bloke".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 17 hr Wondering 20
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC