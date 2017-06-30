House fire in Tauranga being treated ...

House fire in Tauranga being treated as 'suspicious'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Waikato Times

"The house was well engulfed in fire and suffered considerable damage prior to us arriving," he said of the blaze on arrival. He said the house was unoccupied and given there was no one home at the time, the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,315 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC