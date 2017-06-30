Gibbs open-air Kaipara park holds big...

Gibbs open-air Kaipara park holds biggest collection of large outdoor sculptures in New Zealand

A beautiful setting, huge works by top international sculptors and a landowner going the extra mile to prove nature can be enhanced by out-of-the-square creative thinking ... Delwyn Hills shares her experience and photos of a spectacular, expansive sculpture park right on Northland's doorstep. If you've driven the Kaipara Coast Highway 16 between Wellsford and West Auckland and wondered what the unusual objects perched on a hillside near Kaukapakapa are, you've likely passed Gibbs Farm.

