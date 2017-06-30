Fire Service cleared over death of Au...

Fire Service cleared over death of Auckland teen's drowning at Whitianga

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

It's unknown if the death of Luke Cochrane, 19, was due to an accident or something more sinister, a coroner has ruled. Photo/Supplied Fire Service and Emergency has been cleared of any wrongdoing over the death of a 19-year-old who drowned in Whitianga after a function at the local fire station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 1 hr Wondering 18
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC