Fire Service cleared over death of Auckland teen's drowning at Whitianga
It's unknown if the death of Luke Cochrane, 19, was due to an accident or something more sinister, a coroner has ruled. Photo/Supplied Fire Service and Emergency has been cleared of any wrongdoing over the death of a 19-year-old who drowned in Whitianga after a function at the local fire station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|18
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC