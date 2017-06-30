Family rift dominates inquest into death of Hawke's Bay teenager
An inquest into the suspected suicide of a Hawke's Bay teenager has heard details of a bitter rift between members of her extended family. Elizabeth Frogley, 17, was living with her aunt and grandparents in Havelock North when she died in December 2013, having left her parents' home two years earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC