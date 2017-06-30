Family rift dominates inquest into de...

Family rift dominates inquest into death of Hawke's Bay teenager

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

An inquest into the suspected suicide of a Hawke's Bay teenager has heard details of a bitter rift between members of her extended family. Elizabeth Frogley, 17, was living with her aunt and grandparents in Havelock North when she died in December 2013, having left her parents' home two years earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l... Jun 29 Banasko 1
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC