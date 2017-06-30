Eight-year-olds watch porn at New Zealand school
Parents of children at a primary school in the New Zealand town of Rotorua say their kids are being allowed to watch pornography and violent movies in class time. The country's Ministry of Education has spoken to the school principal who has confirmed that he has received a complaint.
