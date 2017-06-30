Couple angry at 'menial punishment' for tourist crash driver
The sun was shining and the air was crisp as Teresa O'Donnell drove toward the rural Waikato town made famous by hobbits. As Teresa rounded the slight bend on State Highway 29, her husband Gary in the passenger seat, her euphoria turned to panic when she saw a car on her side of the road coming at her at 100kmh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patients who say surgical mesh has made their l...
|Jun 29
|Banasko
|1
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May '17
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC