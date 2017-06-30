Bay man guilty of baby Richard Royal ...

Bay man guilty of baby Richard Royal Uddin's murder

9 hrs ago

Baby Richard Royal Uddin's killer was found guilty of murder in the High Court at Tauranga on Monday night. Photo/File The identity of a Bay of Plenty man convicted of murdering a 14-week-old baby boy, who died of severe head and brain injuries, remains a secret.

Chicago, IL

