Bay man guilty of baby Richard Royal Uddin's murder
Baby Richard Royal Uddin's killer was found guilty of murder in the High Court at Tauranga on Monday night. Photo/File The identity of a Bay of Plenty man convicted of murdering a 14-week-old baby boy, who died of severe head and brain injuries, remains a secret.
Discussions
