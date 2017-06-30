Auckland family reunites with medical professionals who saved toddler's life

The day her son had three convulsions is a bit of a blur for Helen Ferraby, but Dr Emma Batistich remembers rescuing the toddler quite clearly. Ferraby was on holiday in Whangamata on the Coromandel peninsula with a group of family and friends, including her partner Terry Joines and then 2-year-old son Scott Joines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.