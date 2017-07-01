A jewellery maker has created a stunning Golden Snitch engagement ring box
Asher Freeman is a 31-year-old man from Auckland, New Zealand, who creates bespoke jewellery under his company, Freeman Design . While his creations are simply stunning, it's one piece in particular that has caught our attention - his incredible Golden Snitch engagement ring box.
