A jewellery maker has created a stunning Golden Snitch engagement ring box

13 hrs ago

Asher Freeman is a 31-year-old man from Auckland, New Zealand, who creates bespoke jewellery under his company, Freeman Design . While his creations are simply stunning, it's one piece in particular that has caught our attention - his incredible Golden Snitch engagement ring box.

Chicago, IL

