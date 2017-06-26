You socked it to them Emirates Team N...

You socked it to them Emirates Team New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

It was high spirits at the Thames-Coromandel District Council meeting today with a round of applause from Councillors, Council staff and those in the public gallery, for the Kiwi's 7-1 triumph over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda earlier today. "Here in Thames-Coromandel we're echoing what the rest of the country is saying today - that we're really proud of Team New Zealand's achievement and proud to be a Kiwi," says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC