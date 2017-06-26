You socked it to them Emirates Team New Zealand

It was high spirits at the Thames-Coromandel District Council meeting today with a round of applause from Councillors, Council staff and those in the public gallery, for the Kiwi's 7-1 triumph over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda earlier today. "Here in Thames-Coromandel we're echoing what the rest of the country is saying today - that we're really proud of Team New Zealand's achievement and proud to be a Kiwi," says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie.

