World Famous in New Zealand: Wellington Chocolate Factory
Wellington's locally famous, award-winning "bean to bar" chocolate factory is also the first of its kind in the country to be open to public. Using artisan methods from the 18th century, they craft some mighty tasty single origin slabs, with a Kiwi twist.
