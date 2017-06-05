World famous in New Zealand: Luge Rot...

World famous in New Zealand: Luge Rotorua

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

We mounted a GoPro on a helmet to give you an idea of what Rotorua's Luge is really like. Picture a go-kart without an engine, or a toboggan without snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school 2 hr Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC