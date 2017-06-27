Worker assaulted during gas station r...

Worker assaulted during gas station robbery in lower Kaimai Ranges

16 hrs ago

Two of three culprits behind a gas station robbery that left a worker injured in Tauranga have been nabbed near Matamata. Cigarettes and a cash register were taken in the robbery of the Caltex Service Station in Tauriko at about 6.48am on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

