Whangarei High and District Court in New Zealand. Photo: Handout

Ka Yip Man, 26, pleaded guilty to taking part in the smuggling operation, that involved almost half a tonne of methamphetamine A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail in New Zealand for his part in the country's largest ever methamphetamine smuggling case, according to a local newspaper. Ka Yip Man, 26, was sentenced in the High Court at Whangarei, the country's northernmost city, this week after pleading guilty to importing meth, the Northern Advocate reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.