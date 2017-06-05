Whangarei High and District Court in ...

Whangarei High and District Court in New Zealand. Photo: Handout

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Ka Yip Man, 26, pleaded guilty to taking part in the smuggling operation, that involved almost half a tonne of methamphetamine A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail in New Zealand for his part in the country's largest ever methamphetamine smuggling case, according to a local newspaper. Ka Yip Man, 26, was sentenced in the High Court at Whangarei, the country's northernmost city, this week after pleading guilty to importing meth, the Northern Advocate reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school 5 hr Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC