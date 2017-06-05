Whangarei High and District Court in New Zealand. Photo: Handout
Ka Yip Man, 26, pleaded guilty to taking part in the smuggling operation, that involved almost half a tonne of methamphetamine A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail in New Zealand for his part in the country's largest ever methamphetamine smuggling case, according to a local newspaper. Ka Yip Man, 26, was sentenced in the High Court at Whangarei, the country's northernmost city, this week after pleading guilty to importing meth, the Northern Advocate reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|5 hr
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC