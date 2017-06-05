Two men arrested for Dargaville Wareh...

Two men arrested for Dargaville Warehouse aggravated robbery

20 hrs ago

Two men have been arrested and will appear in the Whangarei District Court on charges related to an aggravated robbery that occurred at The Warehouse in Dargaville on 28 May 2017.

Chicago, IL

