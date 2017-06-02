Tony Campbell, killed in fall in NZ, ...

Tony Campbell, killed in fall in NZ, 'died doing what he loved': family

The grandfather, 66, from Newcastle, had visited New Zealand many times over the past three decades and was enjoying another sojourn - this time with his son and "best mate" Anthony - high on the Fox Glacier on the South Island. The New Zealand Herald reported a rescue helicopter was unable to land in the high country and by the time a second helicopter from Greymouth was called in, Mr Campbell had died at the bottom of the ravine.

