TimaruRocks' symbol of peace thanks t...

TimaruRocks' symbol of peace thanks those who made New Zealand nuclear free

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Timaru Herald

Hundreds of coloured rocks were laid on the cool sand of Caroline Bay in a gesture of support for those who continue work for nuclear disarmament. Some 419 rocks were arranged in the shape of a peace symbol to belatedly mark the 30th anniversary of New Zealand becoming nuclear free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Timaru Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC