Three of four dead in Waikato crash t...

Three of four dead in Waikato crash thought to be French tourists

9 hrs ago

State Highway 2 near Netherton and Paeroa in the Waikato, where four people died in a two-car crash on Saturday evening. A rural Waikato resident said the two survivors he helped from the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday evening were French tourists who had only been in the country for a day.

