The Conversation Appoints New Zealand...

The Conversation Appoints New Zealand Editor Veronika

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The best New Zealand research and university expertise will now be shared with a global audience of millions of readers a month, following the appointment of The Conversation's first New Zealand Editor. The Conversation is a not-for-profit educational website, whose editors work with academics and researchers to publish evidence-based articles that are free to read and republish .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC