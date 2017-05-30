Terminal cancer patient to go on family trip to make memories
A woman with terminal cancer will take her family on an overseas trip to make some special final memories before she dies. Alison MacKenzie learned she had bowel cancer in March, despite multiple doctor's visits that left her with no indication anything was wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC