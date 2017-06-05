Teen suffers severe burns after accid...

Teen suffers severe burns after accidentally setting himself on fire in Bay of Plenty

13 hrs ago

A 17-year-old man has suffered severe burns to his arms, legs and abdomen after setting himself on fire in Bay of Plenty. The man was starting a rubbish fire with petrol when the accident occurred on Richard Street, Opotiki, at 2.18pm on Monday.

Chicago, IL

