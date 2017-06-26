Team New Zealand Show the World the K...

Team New Zealand Show the World the Kiwi Way

The NZ Outdoors Party congratulate Team New Zealand for their emphatic win and bringing the Americas Cup back to Auckland. As an island nation life around water is an important part of the Kiwi Way of life whether it be sailing, fishing or just relaxing at the beach or lake.

