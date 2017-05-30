Te Papa starts construction of its ne...

Te Papa starts construction of its new art gallery

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Te Papa's new art gallery will use steel that will equal the weight of 467 rugby players, be the size of 15 tennis courts and have enough timber framing to stretch from Wellington to Porirua. Construction started Friday to build a new art gallery at New Zealand's national museum, and is expected to be completed by February next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC