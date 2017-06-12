Students sing on the street after power disrupts central Palmerston North
The blackout sent people pouring out on to the streets, including high school students at the Big Sing regional finals. The fire service went to the Palmerston North City Library and there was an evacuation there when the city was plunged into darkness because of a power cut on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC