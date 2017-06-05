Steel & Tube faces 29 court charges f...

Steel & Tube faces 29 court charges for misleading claims

Yesterday

Steel & Tube Holdings is facing 29 court charges of making false and misleading representations about its steel mesh product SE62. The Commerce Commission filed the charges in the Auckland District Court under the Fair Trading Act, relating to conduct between March 1, 2012, and April 6, 2016, the Wellington-based regulator said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

