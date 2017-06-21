Seize the Day! Mti to Workshop Newsie...

Seize the Day! Mti to Workshop Newsies Jr. in Australia this Summer

Music Theatre International has announced the pilot launch of Newsies Jr, a 60-minute condensed adaptation of the 2012 Tony-award winning musical. The workshop, featuring a group of 40 students, will take place as part of Australia's Junior Theatre Celebration in October.

Chicago, IL

