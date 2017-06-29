Secret New Zealand citizen Peter Thiel dubbed 'great ambassador'

The politician who granted Peter Thiel New Zealand citizenship described the Silicon Valley billionaire as a "great ambassador" for the country despite the fact he kept his official status as a Kiwi resident secret. The controversial business man - and one of the few tech liminaries to publicly support President Trump during his campaign - became a citizen in New Zealand in 2011 even though he made it clear he had no intention of living there.

