Secret New Zealand citizen Peter Thiel dubbed 'great ambassador'
The politician who granted Peter Thiel New Zealand citizenship described the Silicon Valley billionaire as a "great ambassador" for the country despite the fact he kept his official status as a Kiwi resident secret. The controversial business man - and one of the few tech liminaries to publicly support President Trump during his campaign - became a citizen in New Zealand in 2011 even though he made it clear he had no intention of living there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
