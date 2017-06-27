Second man charged with murder of Pal...

Second man charged with murder of Palmiro Macdonald

13 hrs ago

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and will be appearing in the Palmerston North District Court. Mr MacDonald's murder has been the subject of a large, 15 month investigation after he went missing on 23 March 2016.

Chicago, IL

