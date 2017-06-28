Scott Brown and his dog, Gracie, on t...

Scott Brown and his dog, Gracie, on their flight to New Zealand.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The account, which operates under the handle @DiploDogGracie , appears to have been created Tuesday afternoon. "DiploDog" is presumably a shortened version of "diplomat dog," a reference to the former senator's newly landed position as the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May '17 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC