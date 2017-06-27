Russell Howard talks politics, fame and New Zealand sushi

There's a special reason why UK comedian Russell Howard holds New Zealand fondly in his heart, and it's far from the usual cliches. "One of my heroes, Ross Noble, introduced me to sushi at Tanuki's Cave, underneath The Classic in Auckland - I'm just eating this incredible food that I've never had, sat next to my hero, and then I get to do a gig later.

