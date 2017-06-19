Rotorua house 'inferno' destroys 80-y...

Rotorua house 'inferno' destroys 80-year-old's home of 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Waikato Times

It was described as an 'inferno', and in just minutes it robbed Bernie Hornfecka of his home of 50 years. The 89-year-old - speaking outside his ruined home wearing clothes donated by a neighbour - said he was unsure as to the cause of the fire, but knew he had had a lucky escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC