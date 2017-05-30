Rotary Club of Avonhead the last of more than 300 in New Zealand to not allow women members
John Ascroft, president of the Rotary Club of Avonhead, said his club's exclusion of women was not inconveniencing anybody, so wasn't an issue. The Rotary Club of Avonhead, in Christchurch, is among the international network of 1.2 million humanitarian service volunteers which holds "diversity" as one of its five core values.
