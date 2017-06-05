Roger Hanson: How Peter Beck became New Zealand's own rocket man
Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck's big idea is to target the substantial market for small payload commercial rocket launches. On May 25 at 4.20pm, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket, launched from a site on the Mahia Peninsula, became the first and only orbital-class vehicle launched from a private site in the world.
