Roaming New Zealanders urged to register with SafeTravel after London terror attacks
New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee is encouraging all New Zealanders heading overseas to register with SafeTravel in case of an emergency such as terror attacks. "The site also allows travellers to register their contact details and travel plans so we can reach out to them in case of an emergency or to provide them with updated advice," Brownlee said in a statement on Monday.
