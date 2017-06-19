Risk averse? That's no way to describe New Zealanders says Sir Ray Avery
Sir Ray Avery, a New Zealand pharmaceutical scientist, innovator, and head of Medicine Mondial, does not reckon Kiwis are risk averse. The From Risk to Reward research by UMR for giant insurer Suncorp showed eight in 10 business-owners valued work-life balance as much as growing their business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC