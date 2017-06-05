Research finds flu is a major killer in New Zealand with Maori,...
New research from the University of Otago, Wellington, shows that influenza kills about 500 New Zealanders each year, and the risk of premature death is much higher for Maori, Pasifika, men and those living in relative poverty. The research published this week in the Journal of Infection, is based on work by Dr Trang Khieu as part of her PhD at the University of Otago, Wellington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Wed
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC