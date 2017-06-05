Research finds flu is a major killer ...

Research finds flu is a major killer in New Zealand with Maori,...

New research from the University of Otago, Wellington, shows that influenza kills about 500 New Zealanders each year, and the risk of premature death is much higher for Maori, Pasifika, men and those living in relative poverty. The research published this week in the Journal of Infection, is based on work by Dr Trang Khieu as part of her PhD at the University of Otago, Wellington.

Chicago, IL

