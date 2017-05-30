Project Crimson Asks Kiwis To Fight A...

Project Crimson Asks Kiwis To Fight Against Myrtle Rust

Project Crimson Asks Kiwis To Support The Fight Against Myrtle Rust For the first time in Project Crimson's 27 year history, the Trust has temporarily halted the planting and distributing of any pohutukawa or rata trees and is asking New Zealanders to follow their lead. New Zealanders are being encouraged to support Project Crimson as the charitable trust investigates ways to respond to the discovery of the deadly fungus myrtle rust on pohutukawa in New Zealand.

Chicago, IL

