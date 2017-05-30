Police dog day out brings joy to Freyberg School pupils
Palmerston North police dog handlers visit Freyberg High School with three puppies who are the latest to join the squad. Craig Centre special education students at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North won a competition, run by Central District Police, to have a meet-and-great session with the 15-week-old German shepherds on Friday.
