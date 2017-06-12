Pig brain cells implanted into brains of people with Parkinson's
Would you have pig cells implanted in your brain? Some people with Parkinson's disease have, in the hope it will stop their disease progressing. The approach is still in the early stages of testing, but initial results from four people look promising, with all showing some improvement 18 months after surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
