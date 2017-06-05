Palmerston North state home destroyed...

Palmerston North state home destroyed in kitchen fire

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Fire Service safety officer Murray Kidd said the blaze appeared to have started with unattended cooking in the kitchen of one of the units of the semi-detached house on Ihle St, on Wednesday morning. In minutes the flames spread throughout the unit and it took five fire trucks to get the blaze under control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Wed Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC