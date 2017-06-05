Palmerston North state home destroyed in kitchen fire
Fire Service safety officer Murray Kidd said the blaze appeared to have started with unattended cooking in the kitchen of one of the units of the semi-detached house on Ihle St, on Wednesday morning. In minutes the flames spread throughout the unit and it took five fire trucks to get the blaze under control.
